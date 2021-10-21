Antioch

‘Commitment to Change': DOJ Selects Antioch PD in New Partnership Program

By Melissa Colorado

The Antioch Police Department is one of 10 law enforcement agencies nationwide that will receive technology, training, and resources from the Department of Justice as part of its National Public Safety Partnership program.

Interim Police Chief Tony Morefield said he applied for the partnership nearly a year ago.

"The DOJ will be working with us to assess and audit existing policies, as well as develop and modernize approaches to better serve our community," Morefield said.

The three-year program will involve enhanced training, the latest technology and a thorough review of what the Antioch Police Department is doing right and what it can improve.

"It's a bold gesture that signifies to me a commitment to change by our police department," Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said.

The partnership with the DOJ is the latest new change from the Antioch Police Department. Earlier this year, the department's body-worn cameras and vehicle cameras went live and the city established a mental health crisis response team -- all part of a push for police reform that many have been demanding for decades.

