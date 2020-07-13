Community Plays Tribute to Danville Father Who Was Shot and Killed

A heavenly glow illuminated the Gershman house in Danville Monday as it celebrated the life of 45-year-old Dr. Ari Gershman who was shot and killed July 3 in an unprovoked attack while off-roading north of Sacramento with his teenage son.

“The idea of this is to surround the house and his family and his wife and three kids – with love and support so that they know they are not alone,” said cousin Marlo Meyers-Bares.

Twinkling electric candles, and messages of love and support for the family, Many of these words written by neighbors.

“We‘re just heartbroken about losing Ari and he was such a kind, generous man,” said Karen Lush.

His widow Paige Gershman, in the middle of a battle with cancer, and the Gershman children moved by the ethereal show of support.

Several law enforcement agencies helped track down Ari’s killer and found Jack, after he’d spent 30 hours alone in the woods.

Dozens of these messages are from those officers.

“Ari would want us to make sure that law-enforcement was thanked profusely for what they did. I mean they saved Jack,” said Meyers-Bares.

Support also poured into the family’s GoFundMe site, many contributions from strangers, now totaling more than $560,000.

“This has completely restored our faith in humanity as a family,” said Meyers-Bares.

