Concord

Police investigate stabbing outside Concord BART station

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

One person is in custody after a reported stabbing in front of the Concord BART station on Monday night, a spokesperson for the agency said. 

A male stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, BART said, and a potential suspect is in custody. 

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine what happened, but around 7:25 p.m., trains passed through the Concord station without stopping based on reports of a stabbing outside the station. 

More information will be available as the investigation progresses.

