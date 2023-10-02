Police investigate stabbing outside Concord BART station

One person is in custody after a reported stabbing in front of the Concord BART station on Monday night, a spokesperson for the agency said.
A male stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, BART said, and a potential suspect is in custody.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine what happened, but around 7:25 p.m., trains passed through the Concord station without stopping based on reports of a stabbing outside the station.
More information will be available as the investigation progresses.
