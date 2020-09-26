National Weather Service

Concord Open Space Areas Closed Due to Extreme Fire Danger

By Bay City News

Al Seib/Getty Images

Preparing for this weekend's red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service, Concord city officials announced Friday evening that it will close its public open space areas due to extreme fire danger conditions.

Concord city spokesperson Jennifer Ortega said the city is closing open space areas with developed walking trails including Lime Ridge Open Space and portions of Newhall Park.

Lime Ridge parking lots, at Treat Boulevard and Montecito Drive, will also be closed.

The closures will take place from sundown on Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday.

City staff has consulted with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and determined that closing the open space is in the best interest of public safety and preservation of the natural environment.

While red flag weather conditions do not increase the likelihood of a fire starting, they do dramatically affect its ability to spread rapidly.

This article tagged under:

National Weather ServiceConcordfire danger
