Concord neighborhood shut down for police activity

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Concord early Tuesday morning shut down part of a neighborhood for an investigation that may be related to a shooting.

Several patrol officers responded to the 1900 block of Natoma Drive, near Willow Pass Road, where a neighborhood of small single-story homes sits near open space on the way to Highway 4.

A witness at the scene indicated to NBC Bay Area there was some sort of family dispute, but police did not immediately confirm that.

Police closed roadways and access to the scene, and they did not immediately say why there was such a large response.

