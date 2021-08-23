Concord Police Investigate Possible Overdose Death of 14-Year-Old

Police said Monday they are investigating the death of a Concord teen who may have accidentally overdosed on medication over the weekend.

A cause of death has not been determined, but there are indications that the 14-year-old may have ingested a pill, Concord police said in a statement on Facebook. A photo of a pill similar to the medication being investigated was also posted.

The teen, a student at Concord High School, died at home on Saturday, police said. "We want the community to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time, but also want to make the public aware," police said.

"We do not know if there are other pills circulating in the school or community, but want parents and students to be cautious."

Police urged residents to only take pills and medications prescribed by their doctor.

"There are incidents happening in many communities where pills are counterfeited and laced with other toxic substances, such as Fentanyl, which could be lethal, even in small doses," Concord police said in the Facebook post.

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District sent a message to parents and said counselors were on hand at Concord High and throughout the district to help students.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a 14-year-old child who was a freshman at Concord High School," Superintendent Adam Clark said. "Mt. Diablo Unified School District employees and stakeholders mourn this tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew the student. There are counselors at Concord High and throughout the District who can respond to students, employees or families who need support. We want to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. The Concord Police Department is investigating this tragedy."

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Concord police Detective Cartwright at (925) 603-5829 or the department's anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836, referencing case #21-8159.