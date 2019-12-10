2 Concord Residents Arrested for Package Theft Monday

Two Concord residents were arrested Monday after a package theft in Danville was caught on the home's doorbell camera that helped lead investigators to the suspects' vehicle, police said.

Officers received a call at 2:48 p.m. from a resident in the 200 block of Promenade Lane who reported that someone stole packages from their front porch. The resident was not home at the time but said the theft was recorded on the camera, according to police.

The resident gave police a description of the thief, their vehicle and the direction they traveled after stealing the package. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrest Elsy Zapian-Vasquez, 27, and Omar Panduro, 34, and found packages that had been stolen in Danville and Walnut Creek.

Zapian-Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, conspiracy, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, and officers later determined she had been using a false ID.

Panduro was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, and violating his felony probation. Both were booked into county jail, police said.