East Bay fire district responds to nearly 60 Fourth of July fires, most linked to fireworks

Vast majority of the blazes came after 9 p.m., and at least one serious injury was connected to fireworks

By Stephen Ellison

Fire crews in Contra Costa County had a busy Fourth of July night chasing down and dousing dozens of fires, most of which started after 9 p.m. and were caused by fireworks.

Officials with the Contra Costa County Fire District kept a social media log of its response Tuesday night, culminating in nearly 60 fires, with a vast majority of them likely caused by fireworks.

Also, at least one serious injury was caused by fireworks, the fire district said.

Con Fire responded to 10 fires in the 11 p.m. hour, all likely caused by fireworks, and one serious injury to a victim's hand caused by fireworks, the district said.

In the 10 p.m. hour, Con Fire responded to 19 grass and exterior fires and two structure fires. Three of those were caused by fireworks, and 16 others were suspected of fireworks cause.

In the 9 p.m. hour, Con Fire responded to 19 exterior and grass fires, three known to have been caused by fireworks and 12 more suspected, the district said.

