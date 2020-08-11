Contra Costa County Considers Hiring New Staff With CARES Act Money

COVID-19 relief money from the federal government could help Contra Costa County better serve its jail inmates.

That decision will be made Tuesday when the board of supervisors votes on whether or not to add 23 deputy sheriffs and one lieutenant to work at the Martinez detention facility.

Adding said staff to the facility would cost $11.7 million, which could be claimed through the CARES Act.

The CARES Acts is also known as the Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security Act and it was created to address the economic fallout of the pandemic.

If approved, these positions at the Martinez detention facility will be part of the COVID-19 response throughout the jail system.

Deputies would be used to support mandated mental health services inside the jail, thus allowing those inmates more out-of-cell time and general visitation while still maintaining a safe environment.