Contra Costa County Deputy to Be Charged in 2018 Shooting: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Danville police officer involved in the shooting death of a homeless man in March is now being charged with the 2018 killing of an unarmed man, according to the East Bay Times.

Andrew Hall was a Contra Costa deputy when he shot and killed Laudemer Arboleda, as the 33-year-old Newark man drove toward him.

It happened during a slow-speed chase in November of 2018 that ended in Danville.

Last month, Hall -- now a Danville police officer -- shot and killed Tyrell Wilson.

The 32-year-old was holding a knife at the time, but cell phone video shows Wilson stepping back before being shot.

Hall is on administrative leave and Wilson's family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Danville police department.

