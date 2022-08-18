discrimination lawsuit

Contra Costa County Supes Approve $2.2M Settlement in Discrimination Suit Against DA Office

By Bay City News

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office. 

Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox, and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged that under Becton's leadership, not enough was done to promote women in the office, women were discriminated against because of their age, and more female representation was needed. 

Blumberg, Henderson, Knox, and Piersig are still employed by the District Attorney's Office, according to DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo. Chandler left county employment in February. 

The settlement includes costs and attorneys' fees. Asregadoo said in a statement Thursday that the settlement resolves all claims and includes a dismissal of the lawsuit.

"The county felt this was the best approach to allow the district attorney's office to move forward," the statement said.

Knox ran against Becton for her district attorney post and lost in June's election. 

