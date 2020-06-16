Contra Costa County Hair Salons Ready to Reopen

The day everyone’s been waiting for in Contra Costa County is finally here. The health department is easing COVID-19 restrictions on barber shops, hair salons and churches. However, there is some concern because it’s taking place as case numbers are trending upward.

Tuesday seemed like the night before Christmas for Annie Miller, owner of Danville’s Salon 77 West.

“So excited, it’s been a long three months,” she said, a night before the salon can open its doors. “We removed our waiting area we removed our chairs so they’re six feet apart.”

Her business is joining salons and barber shops in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties. Contra Costa will be the first of six in the lower Bay Area to receive a waiver from the state to cut, style and color hair.

“It’s only work from behind, dying hair, cutting hair. It’s not working the front that’s higher risk,” said Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna from the Contra Costa Health Department.

According to county statistics, the rate of positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations are on the rise.

“I’d rather be a little more cautious on the side of safety than just to make money,” said Michael Mejia from Frank E’s Barbershop.

Officials are easing restrictions with caution.

“It’s not saying it’s over it’s not over we expect people to social distance, it means the masking and keep washing your hands,” said Supervisor Candace Andersen.

Managers at Revel Kitchen and Bar are making money with the outdoor dining, but they can’t wait for next month when guests may be allowed inside.

“It is not something we created,” said Frederic Zerah. “We just want to make sure our staff are safe, and our guests are safe.”