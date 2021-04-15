Contra Costa County Launches Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Contra Costa County officials announced Thursday that the county will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people who live and work in the county.

The county will operate multiple pop-up sites over the next several weeks with the California Office of Emergency Services, with the ability to administer 500 to 700 vaccines per day.

The first walk-in clinics will be placed in parts of the county that have been hardest hit by the pandemic like Richmond, Concord's Monument Boulevard corridor and parts of East County.

"We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible," county Supervisor John Gioia said in a statement. "That's why we are opening walk-in vaccination clinics in our hardest hit communities, especially communities of color. This effort helps us close the vaccine equity gap."

Previously, vaccine-eligible people in Contra Costa County had to request an appointment, and would only be able to schedule a vaccination appointment after county officials manually reviewed the request.

The county opened vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older on March 30. As of Wednesday, 858,878 vaccine doses have been administered countywide.

About six to 10 volunteers are needed to help with shifts from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. People who volunteer don't have to be fully vaccinated and may receive the vaccine as well. People interested should email Dawn.Morrow@bos.cccounty.us to sign up.

Walk-in clinics, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be available April 15-25 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Richmond and the Antioch Community Center; April 26-May 2 at the Albert D. Seeno Jr. Pittsburg Youth Development Center and the St. John Missionary Baptist Church North Campus in Richmond; and May 3-6 at Meadow Homes Elementary School in Concord and St. John Missionary Baptist Church South Campus in Richmond.

County residents and people who work in the county can click here to schedule a vaccine appointment.