Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office issues lockdown alert in Montalvin Manor

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office issued a lockdown alert in the census-designated place of Montalvin Manor due to law enforcement activity in the area early Monday morning.

On social media shortly before 3 a.m., the Sheriff's office advised residents in the area of Rachel and Heather roads to stay inside their homes or in the nearest place of safety, and close and lock all windows until further official instructions.

The public was also asked not to call 911 unless there was a need to report a life-threatening emergency.

There were no further details about the law enforcement activity immediately available.

Residents in the area can report suspicious activity to the Sheriff's office at (925) 646-2441.