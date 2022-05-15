Contra Costa County Officials Search for Arson Suspect Following Series of Small Fires

A series of fires along State Route Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Sunday morning that appear to have been intentionally set have been extinguished and authorities are looking for a suspect, a spokesperson for Con Fire said.

The three small fires were allegedly set along Highway 4 near the intersection of San Marco Boulevard, the spokesperson said. The fires required two engines and a battalion of 12, Con Fire said.

At least one witness has provided a description of the suspect to authorities; Con Fire and the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office are actively seeking the person.

He is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweat pants and yellow backpack.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was last seen near Willow Pass Road and Hwy. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson tip line 866-50-ARSON.