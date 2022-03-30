Contra Costa County Residents 50 and Older Line Up to Get Booster Shot

Less than 24 hours after the FDA and CDC approved a second booster for people age 50 and older, some Bay Area residents are already taking advantage of their resources.

In Contra Costa County, people have been lining up for their shot and there are many reasons why the new age group is taking the plunge.

"98. I'll be 99 in May," said Bud Norgren. Him and his wife Joan had been married for 64 years.

They agree on a lot of things.

"I think it's important for people our age to get the second one," Norgren said.

"The reason is I'll have to travel extensively, need to go abroad and I do it as a precaution," explained another East Bay resident.

There are people who have caught COVID-19 in the past and are now wary about what's to come and how many boosters will they need.

"We need fortification," a resident said. "I'm concerned about the next wave coming through."

Health experts say the bottom line is it is a good idea to get boosted.

"I think it's hard to predict how many more we'll need as data is still coming out," said Contra Costa County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Meera Sreenivasan.

Despite the availability of walk-up clinics, its best to make an appointment for a booster shot ahead of time.