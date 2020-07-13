Contra Costa County Salons, Barber Shops Face Uncertainty

Hair Salons, barbershops, and indoor malls all must close immediately in Contra Costa County under a new order from the governor.

Stylists at the Citrus Hair Salon in Martinez finished up the last of the day’s clients before they have to cease operations once again.

Owner Candice Gliatto says she spent 13 weeks during the initial shut down making her salon COVID safe. She put in plexiglass dividers, reconfigured the stations, and even invested in a touchless checkout system before getting the green light to reopen less than three weeks ago.

“I just have a hard time wrapping my mind how COVID could be spreading here when we’re taking all the precautions we’re taking,” said Gliatto.

Other personal care businesses like nail salons have been waiting to get the “okay” to get back to business, but with COVID cases rising, the possibility of these reopening anytime soon seems very unlikely.

Customers say they’re frustrated they can't get the services they need. Colleen Randazzu managed to get in Monday before her salon closes again.

“In two weeks I have my son and daughter's elopement wedding and I couldn’t bare going there with this hair because it’s been five months since I had it colored,” said Randazzu.

While the salon is now cancelling all upcoming appointments, they hope the closure order won’t last long. The owner says she will comply

“It’s scary, it’s sad for the business but it’s nothing compared to human life,” said Gliatto.

