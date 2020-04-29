Contra Costa County Senior, Disabled Care Facilities Getting Help Via Drive-Thru Event

Contra Costa County senior and disabled care facilities had access to a drive-thru personal protective equipment distribution Wednesday at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.

The distribution event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. offered gloves, sanitizers and face masks to the region's registered residential care and senior nursing facilities in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Many of the items were donated by county residents, according to the event organizers.

"Contra Costa is doing its part to ensure those at greatest risk for poor outcomes from COVID-19 and their hero care providers have what they need to be protected," said Debbie Toth, president and CEO of the Choice in Aging senior care center in Pleasant Hill. "This is a beautiful example of how nonprofit and government partnerships can make great things happen together."

Choice in Aging coordinated the event with county officials, Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda, Diablo Valley College and the city of Pleasant Hill.