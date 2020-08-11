Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Investigates Bay Point Homicide

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday morning in Bay Point.

Deputies responded to reports of a body found on the 400 block of Pullman Avenue and upon arrival, discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Joshua Johnson of Bay Point, was declared dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a suspect and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the county’s Investigation Division at 925-313-2600. To leave an anonymous message, call 866-846-3592 or email tips@so.cccounty.us.

