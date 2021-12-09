Contra Costa County Supes Demand Crackdown on Health Order Violations

Contra Costa County Supervisors are demanding a crackdown on restaurants that violate COVID-19 health rules.

At this week’s meeting, supervisors questioned why health inspectors failed to issue a single fine in November after receiving nearly 100 complaints during the month.

The next day, inspectors temporarily shut down Lumpy's Diner in Antioch after finding violations.

It’s now back open after owners reached an agreement with the county.

Supervisor John Gioia says it’s all about making things equal for all restaurants.

“We don’t want to see other restaurants being treated differently and get off for not complying,” he said. “So we need to treat all restaurants fairly because this is about protecting customers and the public.”

Health inspectors also reportedly fined or warned several other restaurants this week over COVID-19 violations.