Contra Costa County Urges Precautionary Evacuations Ahead of Wind Event

Contra Costa County is suggesting Sunday that residents in the highest risk areas consider evacuating voluntarily ahead of the high winds that have prompted a red flag warning for much of the Bay Area.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District advised in a notice circulated Sunday afternoon that "county residents in areas susceptible to wildland fire may want to consider relocating ahead of this event."

California, which has endured its worst wildfire season in history, is bracing for the most dangerous winds of the year, a forecast that prompted the largest utility to announce plans to cut power Sunday to nearly 1 million people to guard against its equipment sparking new blazes.

Areas of particular concern include hillside portions of El Sobrante and San Pablo, Kensington, East Richmond Heights, the El Cerrito hills and the west hills of Richmond in West Contra Costa; and Martinez west of Berrellesa Street, and Lafayette north of state Highway 24 in Central Contra Costa.

The fire district advised that residents in living in areas considered very high fire hazard severity zones, in wildland-urban interface areas, or in areas with narrow streets or limited evacuation routes should be sure cell phones are fully charged and notifications are enabled; cars are parked facing out of driveways; alternate evacuation routes from home to a safe area are identified; and a plan is in place and people are ready to go as soon an official evacuation order is received.

Gusts of 40 to 60 mph are likely in some areas and in some peaks gusts may exceed 70 mph. Even 100 mph gusts are not out of the question.

The National Weather Service has warned that the peak period of concern will start about 6 p.m. Sunday through 7 to 10 a.m. Monday, "when winds will be strongest."

City officials in Berkeley are urging people in some neighborhoods to pre-evacuate until the danger of possible winds as strong as they’ve seen in two decades passes. Thom Jensen reports.

The city of Berkeley also advised residents to consider leaving their homes prior to high winds hitting the city.

Coupled with the red flag warning are power shutoffs planned by PG&E for some 400,000 customers in Northern and Central California to reduce risk of equipment sparking a wildfire.