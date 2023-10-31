Contra Costa County's annual ‘Scaremonies' gets couples hitched on Halloween

Contra Costa County held its annual “Scaremonies” for 18 couples at the County Clerk’s office in Martinez Tuesday.

Costumed County Clerk staffers performed ceremonies for couples between 8:20 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.

“This is a long tradition here at our office,” said Clerk-Recorder Kristin Connelly. “We think it’s a great public service to really embrace Halloween as a terrific day to get married.”

Newlyweds could even choose the staffer in their favorite costume to officiate their ceremony.

One couple went all out.

Monica and Phillip Woodard dressed as Jack Skellington and Sally from Tim Burton’s Halloween classic, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

They chose the staffer who dressed as the bad guy from the movie, Oogie Boogie, to perform their ceremony.

Some couples came because they felt Halloween was a good time to tie the knot.

Lorinda and Clifford Rose have been together for 14 years and decided it was time to “make it official.”

“Both of our birthdays are in October, and I picked the date,” said Lorinda.