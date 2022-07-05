Firefighters Battling Multiple Blazes, Many Caused by Fireworks

Contra Costa Fire has reported multiple fires during the July 4th holiday on Monday night, several of which they said were caused by illegal fireworks.

In the 9 o'clock hour, Con Fire said they had responded to 11 fires, including three which were known to have been caused by fireworks, the agency said.

In the other six cases, fireworks could not be ruled out. At one point during the hour, the agency was fighting nine simultaneous fires, they said.

In the 10 o'clock hour, Con Fire had responded to 11 grass and exterior fires involving trees, fences, yards and parks. Two of the fires were known to have been caused by fireworks, with the "remainder likely," the agency said.

As of 11:20 p.m., Con Fire was battling seven separate fires in the county.