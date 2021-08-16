COVID-19 Concerns Cancel Lafayette's Annual Art and Wine Festival

Citing ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and low vaccination rates in some parts of the region, Lafayette Art & Wine Festival organizers have canceled the event's 2021 iteration.

The festival, which would have celebrated its 25th year in 2021, was scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19.

According to the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, "logistical issues have made it impossible to implement effective guidelines or rules to allow for a safe and comfortable event for everyone."

The 2022 festival remains scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18 while the 2023 festival is scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24.

Chamber officials also encouraged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Information about how to get vaccinated in Contra Costa County can be found at https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/get-vaccinated.