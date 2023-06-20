Crash involving 2 big-rigs snarls traffic on WB I-80 in Richmond

A crash involving two big-rigs Tuesday morning snarled traffic on westbound Interstate 80 in Richmond, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was first reported around 1:45 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Portrero Avenue, involved one big-rig carrying sugar, which spilled onto the roadway, complicating cleanup.

The far left lane remained open but other lanes were shut down as crew tried to untangle the trucks, the CHP said.

Traffic was backed up for miles after the crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause of the collision was unknown and under investigation.