Richmond

Crash involving 2 big-rigs snarls traffic on WB I-80 in Richmond

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash involving two big-rigs Tuesday morning snarled traffic on westbound Interstate 80 in Richmond, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was first reported around 1:45 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Portrero Avenue, involved one big-rig carrying sugar, which spilled onto the roadway, complicating cleanup.

The far left lane remained open but other lanes were shut down as crew tried to untangle the trucks, the CHP said.

Traffic was backed up for miles after the crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause of the collision was unknown and under investigation.

This article tagged under:

RichmondInterstate 80
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us