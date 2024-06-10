Bay Bridge

Crash at Bay Bridge toll plaza shuts down lanes

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash at the Bay Bridge toll plaza Monday morning shut down at least two lanes of westbound Interstate 80 getting through the plaza, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 4 a.m., the CHP received reports that a vehicle passing through the toll plaza became wedged between two toll booths.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Caltrans crews responded to the scene to clean up after the wreckage.

The CHP did not indicate when the lanes through the toll plaza would reopen.

