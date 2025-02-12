Driver crashes into Fremont barbershop

A driver slammed into a barbershop in Fremont Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least one person injured.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at Mission Barber, located in the area of Mission and Washington boulevards.
One person inside the barbershop was hurt. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The front of the building sustained serious damage.
Fremont police were investigating what led up to the crash.
