1 dead, 2 injured following crash on I-580 near Oakland

One person is dead and two injured following a collision into a tree Sunday afternoon off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 3 p.m., a vehicle with three occupants collided with a tree on I-580 West between Sheffield and Ardley avenues. One adult passenger was declared deceased at the hospital, a spokesperson for the CHP said. The extent of the driver's injuries is not known at this time, but a minor in the vehicle had major injuries, though is expected to survive.

Two lanes were closed during the investigation but have since re-opened, CHP said.

It is unknown at this time if speed and/or alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.