One person is dead after a collision on State Route 84 in Hayward on Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported at 9:09 p.m. on eastbound 84 just east of the Newark Boulevard on ramp. When officers arrived, they discovered a collision involving at least two vehicles with major injuries at the scene, CHP said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of other people was not immediately available.