Crews Battle 325-Acre ‘Deer Zone Fire' in Contra Costa County

By Christie Smith

Firefighters are battling a collection of fires, named Deer Zone Fire, burning in Contra Costa County Sunday.

The flames have consumed more than 325 acres in the Round Valley area off Marsh Creek Road.

Firefighters made their way into the hills, with smoke in the sky. People stopped along Deer Valley Road to get a closer look after a long night.

“I saw the lightning strikes and I go out to look and all of a sudden the thunder just went ‘boom’ in my house and was rattling my house,” said Noah Engineer from Clayton.

Some residents say it was scary, but quite “amazing.”

“Since we started first thing this morning, we probably had I’d say about 6 different fires all as a result of lightning,” said Steve Aubert with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, who’s been working near Round Valley Regional Preserve in a joint effort.

“They have a couple different fires. A few are starting to come under containment. We still have one large one in the middle of the park.”

In rural areas, those closest to it were urged to be prepared. But just about everyone in the Bay Area, saw the spectacular and dangerous show.

“The lightning strikes were all over the place,” said Engineer.

