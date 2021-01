Several fire crews are battling a fire at the Altamont Landfill on Altamont Pass Road in Alameda County Monday night.

About one acre of mulch and debris are “smoldering or on fire,” firefighters said.

ACFD crews E08, E318, E320, Dozer17 & BC03, @LPFDFirefighter & @calfireSCU are providing a full vegetation response on Altamont Pass Road in unic. Livermore. Approx. 1 acre of mulch and debris are smoldering or on fire. #ALCOFIRE @alcofirefighter pic.twitter.com/jjA3HEmjwR — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 19, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.