The Contra Costa Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire Monday, officials said.

Crews are battling a second-alarm fire in the 700 block of West Leland Road in Pittsburg.

The fire has burned approximately seven acres and is 50% contained as off noon.

No damages have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Con Fire is on scene an early-season, second-alarm vegetation fire burning in the hills south of W. Leland and Golf Club roads in Pittsburg. Fire has burned to approx 7 acres and is 50% contained. No structures threatened, no evacuation orders at this time. #lelandic pic.twitter.com/b1FDROlGWU — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 2, 2022