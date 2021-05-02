Pittsburg

Crews Contain Brush Fire Near Pittsburg BART Station

By Bay City News

Crews quickly contained a grass fire that burned Sunday morning near the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station.

The fire was reported about 9:45 a.m. and charred 3 1/2 acres before it was contained at 10:13 a.m., a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said. No injuries were reported.

The blaze temporarily shut down one lane of Highway 4 near Bailey Road due to smoke. Fire crews remained on scene Sunday morning monitoring the scene for hot spots.

The blaze did not damage the BART station and didn't impact service, BART officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

