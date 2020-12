Richmond fire crews were battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse in the 2000 block of Wright Avenue Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

Fire officials said crews were dispatched to the vacant business around 2:30 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed in flames. Additional agencies were called in to assist.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and was under investigation, fire officials said.