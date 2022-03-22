1 Detained in Connection to Fire Near Hwy. 4 in Bay Point

A fire was reported near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officials say the fire began at Willow Pass Road in Bay Point and investigators confirm a suspect has been detained in connection to the fire.
"These are the first significant fires of the season & an indicator of dangerous conditions," Contra Costa Fire officials said. "Please use caution in the area & in all outdoor activities."
