1 Detained in Connection to Fire Near Hwy. 4 in Bay Point

A fire was reported near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the fire began at Willow Pass Road in Bay Point and investigators confirm a suspect has been detained in connection to the fire.

"These are the first significant fires of the season & an indicator of dangerous conditions," Contra Costa Fire officials said. "Please use caution in the area & in all outdoor activities."

Con Fire currently engaged fighting several early season veg fires burning along north side of Hwy 4 in Bay Point. These are the first significant fires of the season & an indicator of dangerous conditions. Please use caution in the area & in all outdoor activities. #willowpassic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.