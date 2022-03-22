Bay Point

1 Detained in Connection to Fire Near Hwy. 4 in Bay Point

"These are the first significant fires of the season & an indicator of dangerous conditions"

By NBC Bay Area staff

A fire was reported near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the fire began at Willow Pass Road in Bay Point and investigators confirm a suspect has been detained in connection to the fire.

"These are the first significant fires of the season & an indicator of dangerous conditions," Contra Costa Fire officials said. "Please use caution in the area & in all outdoor activities."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Bay PointContra Costa CountyfireHighway 4
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us