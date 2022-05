San Ramon Valley Fire Department crews are battling a vegetation fire Monday, officials confirm.

The fire has burned a total of 25 acres the area of Highland and Camino Tassajara roads, the department said via Twitter.

Cal Fire and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews are also responding to the fire.

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre wildfire in the vicinity of Highland Rd and Camino Tassajara. #CaminoIncident @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/OWqn2cat8c — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 23, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters are responding to a Vegetation Fire in the area of Camino Tassajara and Highland Road pic.twitter.com/gLYy2jAiog — San Ramon Valley Fire (@srvfire) May 23, 2022

No evacuation orders have been issued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.