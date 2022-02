Firefighters appear to have contained a residential structure fire in Oakland.

The Oakland Fire Department in a tweet just before 2 p.m. Tuesday reported the blaze is on the 2300 block of 92nd Avenue, off Bancroft Avenue and just west of Bishop O'Dowd High School.

Firefighters on scene were able to knock down the blaze 15 minutes into the incident, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

https://twitter.com/OaklandFireCA/status/1493708582864314369