Crime Concerns Grow in Oakland's Little Saigon

The call for help in Oakland's Vietnamese community is getting louder.

The recent brazen attempt to steal an ATM machine in Little Saigon is leaving business owners feeling angry and helpless.

A letter was sent out to city leaders asking for more than just help, the community wants a seat at the table.

“We’ve seen an uptick in robberies in the area we’ve known for many years where there a problem of human trafficking,” said Police Chief Leronne Armstrong. “We’ll have some special operations to address both of those crimes in the very near future.”

The enforcement can’t come soon enough for Yonita Sam.

Her Cambodian market, located in Little Saigon, experienced an attempted robbery last week.

“They called the cop but the cop never show up,” she said.

When she was called to her store on International Boulevard, at 4 a.m., she found her front door shattered and a huge chain on the ground.

“They try to get the ATM I believe,” said Sam. “They couldn’t get it out.”

The attempted robbery of the store ATM machine is a big financial loss but the store owner says she is robbed every single day.

“Sometimes we stop them, sometimes we don’t,” said Sam.

She is just one of about 150 small business owners who are feeling ignored by the city of Oakland. Little Saigon is experiencing an uptick in violent crime.

There’s even a recent video of a woman being dragged alongside a car while she was trying to hold on to her property.

“Many people feel like we left our countries with nothing on our back. It's been nearly 40 years and we’re still invisible we’re treated as second class citizens,” said Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Tran, who sent out a letter on Saturday, begging the mayor and city leaders for help.

They want to be a budget line item because they believe money will bring relief.

“Even though we pay our taxes like everyone else, we don’t receive the services like everyone else in the city,” said Tran.

Oakland’s Chinatown has gotten a lot of attention when it comes to violent attacks in the area. Businesses in Little Saigon want the same.

“I’m very frightened,” said Sam.