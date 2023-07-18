Legal fight begins over removed cross at Lions Club in Albany

A battle over religious freedom continued Tuesday in the East Bay as the city of Albany and a local Lions Club face off in a legal fight over a cross.
A bench trial began Tuesday in the case of a 28-foot cross the Lions Club installed in 1971 when the property was privately owned. But the city has since acquired the land and removed the cross in June.
Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.