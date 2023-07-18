Albany

Legal fight begins over removed cross at Lions Club in Albany

By Bob Redell

A battle over religious freedom continued Tuesday in the East Bay as the city of Albany and a local Lions Club face off in a legal fight over a cross.

A bench trial began Tuesday in the case of a 28-foot cross the Lions Club installed in 1971 when the property was privately owned. But the city has since acquired the land and removed the cross in June.

Albany
