Driver hits, injures crossing guard in Pleasanton

A driver struck and injured a crossing guard in Pleasanton Thursday morning, police said, citing witnesses.

Police said the collision happened at about 7:48 a.m. at the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Adams Way, which is near Valley View Elementary School.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a midsize SUV struck a crossing guard who was working at the intersection.

The crossing guard suffered head injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Alcohol, drugs or distracted driving do not appear to have played a role in the collision, police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the collision is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.