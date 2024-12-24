Custody dispute ends in gunfire between parents in Pleasant Hill

A custody dispute between two parents Monday in Pleasant Hill resulted in gunfire between the mother and father and an injury to their child, according to police.

Just before noon Monday, police began receiving calls about numerous gunshots in the area of Contra Costa Boulevard and Vivian Drive.

Officers allege that the parents of a child had a shootout from their vehicles and exchanged gunfire with one another at close range. An investigation appears to show that the shootings began as a custody dispute between the parents and was not a random act, police said.

Father Larry Neal was struck by gunfire in his hand. The 7-year-old child who was also in the car sustained minor injuries. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Both parents were arrested. Alexis Sidney, 38, of Brentwood, was booked into jail on suspicion of child endangerment and shooting at an occupied vehicle. She is being held on $350,000 bail.

Neal, 27, also from the Brentwood/Antioch area, was arrested on the same suspicions as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. There was no booking information for Neal on Monday night.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case should please contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department Investigations Division at (925) 288-4630.