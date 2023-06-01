Cyclist Critically Injured in Concord Hit-and-Run; Driver Sought

Police in Concord are searching for the driver who struck and injured a bicyclist late Wednesday then fled the scene, according to the police department.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. in the area of Willow Pass Road and Diamond Boulevard, police said. When officers arrived, the cyclist was unresponsive but breathing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition as of Thursday morning, police said.

The hit-and-run driver was last seen traveling westbound on Willow Pass Road, likely headed onto Interstate 680, police said. The suspect vehicle was described only as a black sedan.

No other details were immediately available.