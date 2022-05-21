Antioch

DA Announces DUI Charging Decision Made Against Antioch Mayor

Thorpe was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol on April 1

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday its charging decision made against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe for driving under the influence of alcohol last March.

District attorney's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo said a charging decision was made on two counts following an evaluation.

The two counts are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content.

The case has been submitted to Contra Costa County Superior Court. A notice to appear will now be issued by the court.

Thorpe was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol on April 1.

