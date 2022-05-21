DA Announces DUI Charging Decision Made Against Antioch Mayor

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday its charging decision made against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe for driving under the influence of alcohol last March.

District attorney's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo said a charging decision was made on two counts following an evaluation.

The two counts are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The case has been submitted to Contra Costa County Superior Court. A notice to appear will now be issued by the court.

Thorpe was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol on April 1.