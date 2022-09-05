Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures

Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland.

With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat.

Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling center at the Senior Citizens Center in Concord because she currently doesn't make enough to rent a home, she said.

"Well, it's just miserable," she said. "It's too much, basically those are temperatures that human beings shouldn't be living at."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Downtown Walnut Creek hit 110 degrees, and restaurants are looking to offer an escape from the heat with a cool area and a meal.

In other areas like Lafayette, East Bay Municipal Utility District decided to keep the reservoir recreation areas open to the public, but closed hiking trails at the request of firefighters.

The decision was made with hopes of reducing emergency calls and cut down on the number of things that could trigger a wildfire.

"We want to be as proactive as we can not to add to the issue with calls on watershed land," explained EBMUD spokesperson Andrea Pook.

EBMUD has not decided if it will reopen trails tomorrow as it all depends on the weather.