Danville Residents Brace for Rising Creeks, Wet Roads

The San Ramon Creek in Danville rose several feet Thursday and neighbors who live around it are bracing for water that may overflow and head toward homes. Something that happened in January.

Neighbors on Zephyr Circle with homes facing the creek put out extra sandbags, some stacked them over 4 feet tall. That's how much flooding they're anticipating from this storm.

Retired firefighter Greg Bell has been checking up on his neighbors as the storm moves in, several suffered severe damage to their homes when the New Years Eve storm hit the Bay Area.

“You can hear, the creek's already ripping, and it's only been raining for a couple hours, the second part of the afternoon, it's going to be intense,” said Bell.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Roadways along Camino Tassajara, near Johnson Road, were already flooded, prompting Public Works to close part of the street.

“If you got a smaller car, just slow down around the puddles, otherwise you're going to lose control,” said Tim, a construction worker in Danville.

That's what happened to a car that crashed into a tree along Camino Tassajara Thursday evening.

And in Walnut Creek, the rain most likely contributed to a four-vehicle crash along the Interstate 680 off-ramp at Ygnacio Valley Road that left two cars in pieces and the drivers badly hurt.

“There were several parties that were transported out of this crash, there's a couple that are in critical condition, but we are still investigating as to how the actual crash occurred,” said CHP officer Luis Marquez.

The rain will continue to wreak havoc on the roads, and it's only a matter of time before water from the San Ramon flows over these banks.