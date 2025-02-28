‘Really sad': East Bay bowling alley to close after 60 years

A beloved East Bay bowling alley is closing after 60 years in business.

Danville Bowl announced that it will shut down at the end of March.

In a post on Instagram, the owner thanked the community for its support but said it's time to move on.

"This is so close to where we all hang out and so close to downtown," bowler Alyssa Gaskin said. "It's going to be really sad when it closes down. Everybody congregates here, and it's such a big community of people."

The property has already been sold to developers. It's unclear what the property will be used for, but construction is expected to begin right away.