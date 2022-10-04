Danville Considers Plan to Make Parklets Permanent

Danville leaders on Tuesday were considering a plan to make parklets and other outdoor dining spaces permanent.

The parklets became critical at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if an ordinance isn't passed soon, they could vanish in a matter of months.

The ordinance under consideration by the town council would extend expanded outdoor seating until 2025. The current ordinance will expire in January.

The new ordinance would have some new wrinkles, like a monthly fee and new requirements regarding design standards and traffic safety.

"At this point, we’ve had it for two years, and it's going to be strange not to have it if it wasn't continued," said Curtis Decarion, owner of Revel. "We're very much in favor of keeping them around."

When it comes to customer service, Decarion said these days, the parklets are usually the first option.

"It’s been very well received," he said. "People in Danville really like it. They’ve been pushing for us to keep them."

But the parklets can create some disadvantages.

Nickolas Guido, who owns Corner of Brazil, said the parklets caused a bit of confusion for customers looking for parking when he opened his business a year ago.

"I’m getting a lot of recurring customers every week or so," he said. "They’ve learned where to park. They've become familiar with Danville a little bit, so it's been a little better. But in the beginning, I was getting a lot of feedback, 'Oh, parking is hard to find.'"

However, he sees the benefits of the parklets and even hopes to add one himself, especially if they stick around.

"Unfortunately, it’s one of those things where if I don’t have it, I'm at a slight disadvantage, especially in my tiny place," he said. "I have two tables here."