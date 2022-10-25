Police Warn Residents of Phone Scam From Callers Posing as Officers

Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday.
Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
The chief posted a YouTube video advising the public of the scam, it can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/cQPWS6GOvo0.
In the video, the chief plays a sample of one of the calls.
"I have documentation that's been forwarded to my department that needs immediate attention," says the person posing as a Danville Police officer, who then gives out a phone number.
Chief Shields said they learned of the recent scams from someone who received a call and thought it sounded suspicious.
"Good job, Danville," said the chief. "Continue not taking that bait."