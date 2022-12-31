Several Danville Streets to Stay Closed Through Sunday Morning Due to Flooding

Several streets in Danville will remain closed through at least early Sunday morning due to Saturday's flooding caused by the New Year's Eve rainstorm.

A Danville police spokesperson said Saturday night that while some flood waters in the southern area of the town have "receded significantly", barricades will remain in the following locations due to hazardous conditions.

The following streets will remain closed until further notice:

Sycamore Valley Road, between Camino Ramon and Morninghome Road;

El Capitan Drive, between Brookside Drive and Orange Blossom Way;

Paraiso Drive at Brookside Drive;

Diablo Road, between Alameda Diablo and Avenida Nuevo.

Although only the above roads remain closed, police are asking motorists to limit trips throughout the town. If residents find a need to drive on roads that are open, they are asked to drive safely since there is the possibility of debris, potholes and silt and mud in the roads.

Town maintenance crews will clean the hazards from the roadways and reopen them as soon as practical.

Anyone with questions may email Danville Police Chief Allan Shields at ashields@danville.ca.gov.