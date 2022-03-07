De La Salle High School

De La Salle High School Responds to Accusations of Racist Comments During Soccer Game

School officials say they are investigating the accusations and so far have not been able to corroborate the allegations

By Sharon Katsuda

An investigation is underway after allegations of fans yelling racist slurs at high school players during two separate soccer games.

Among those in the spotlight is East Bay sports powerhouse De La Salle.

The alleged incident occurred during last week's state regional quarterfinal game between De La Salle and Fresno County's Sanger High School.

Sanger High School's coach claims De La Salle fans yelled racist comments at his student athletes during the game.

A women's high school soccer team in Fresno said they witnessed racist behavior as well at their recent state level game.

Both claims are being investigated.

De La Salle issued a statement in part saying "After nearly two dozen interview thus far, we are unable to corroborate these allegations, but will continue to investigate this matter. If any individual with De La Salle High School made such comments they will be held accountable. We neither condone or tolerate such unacceptable behavior.

The California Interscholastic Federation confirms it is investigating the accusations.

